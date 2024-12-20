17.7 C
COVER-UP: Daily Squib Knew Biden Was Senile and Unfit Before 2020

LONDON - England - What the mainstream media is reporting today, the Daily Squib knew in 2020 about the White House cover-up of senile Joe Biden.

By Seth Poole
The White House cover-up of an unfit for office, senile, dementia ridden Joe Biden was explicitly known and broadcast by the Daily Squib even before he was installed into power and after the dubious 2020 election. Kamala Harris was in the wings. The conspiracy to defraud and manipulate the American people was a tragedy that should never have happened, and is a shameful disgrace to the American constitution.

Democrats: “Joe Biden is Perfectly Okay”

The mainstream media via the Wall Street Journal has only reported about the White House cover-up recently, whilst the Daily Squib has been reporting on Biden’s mental state from the beginning and were fully aware of the people behind the fraudulent operation.

Biden Says He’s Ready For the Election in 1987

Who was in power for four years? The de facto controlling power during that time was the third term of the Obama administration, we wrote in 2021. During the 2024 election campaign, the Obama controllers were even pushing the unfit Biden for a second term (Obama fourth term) but were severely thwarted when Biden was finally unmasked during the presidential debate with Trump.

Democrats Only Looking For Presidential Candidates With Advanced Dementia From Now On

biden white house brain investigate bill or hillary clintonThings were now not going to plan for the Democrats after the disastrous presidential debate, and they had to install Kamala Harris. This duplicitous false action of lying to the American people for four years by installing a crooked senile puppet into the White House for four years played against the Democrat Party because voters finally saw with their own eyes that without severe levels of scripting, teleprompting and coaching, Joe Biden was nothing but an empty shell. The Democrats lost the election on this factor alone, and fielding Harris after that moment was a futile effort.

The socialist Democrat Party and the people that installed Biden should be tried in courts for their crimes, but because they are part of the Machine State, they will probably never see the light of day.

Essentially, this proves that fooling Democrat voters is a very easy thing to do because they never question anything that is presented to them.

MORAL OF THE STORY – IF YOU WANT TO REALLY KNOW WHAT’S GOING DOWN YEARS BEFORE ANYONE ELSE – READ THE DAILY SQUIB!

