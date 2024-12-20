17.7 C
Lord Mandy Sent By Starmer to Washington to Thwart Trump

LONDON - England - Lord Mandy is being sent by Starmer to Washington to keep an eye on Trump and thwart any meddling with the Brexit Betrayal.

Corruptio optimi pessima

Keir Starmer sent a troupe of 100 Labour election agitators to America during the 2024 election to destabilise and manipulate the Trump campaign. Sadly for the Democrats and Labour, the election interference from a foreign country did not work, and the Democrats lost. Now, Starmer is sending the Prince of Darkness himself, Lord Mandy, to Washington as a British ambassador so that he can mix things up for Trump during his presidency.

Lord Mandy describes Donald Trump as a “danger to the world” and as “a white nationalist and racist”.

Will the Americans fall for such malicious trickery? Probably not, is the simple answer. They certainly do not appreciate interference from foreign entities, and the Trump administration will not abide by some jumped up socialist British interference via the Labour Party in Washington. Lord Mandy’s mission is to advise Trump to side with the EU and Starmer’s Brexit Betrayal. Americans pride themselves greatly on breaking away from the authoritarian inhibitive clutches of the “Mother Land” and the pilgrims who sailed across the Atlantic in the Mayflower are never forgotten.

As for tax without representation, the Boston Tea Party is another chapter in the historical books of engrained American antipathy with the ways of the British.

There is some good news for Lord Mandy though, Barack Obama and Big Mikey will probably invite him around once in a while during his stay, maybe they can have a sauna together and do the things they like to do.

