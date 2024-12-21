17.7 C
London
Saturday, December 21, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldBeyond Satire: 'Anti-Islamist' Saudi Ploughs Car Through German Christmas Market
World

Beyond Satire: ‘Anti-Islamist’ Saudi Ploughs Car Through German Christmas Market

MAGDEBURG - Germany - Another beyond satire moment where an Arab migrant doctor who claims to be an anti-Islamist ploughed through a Christmas market.

Daily Squib
By Daily Squib
ai
pexels-masoodaslami-29831524 Christmas market

What the freak is going on here? According to reports, an anti-Islamic Saudi Arabian doctor decided to drive his BMW at high speed through a German Christmas market full of Christians, tragically killing two people including a baby as well as injuring over 80 people. This is so far beyond logic and reason that it falls into the ‘beyond satire’ category.

In a world where rationality has seemingly disappeared, one wonders if insanity is going to be the new normal.

The Saudi Arabian man was given asylum into Germany in 2006 as a doctor in Psychiatry at a correctional facility in Bernberg, he is 50 years old. Under the auspices of the wonderful Angela Merkel, who also let in millions more migrants from the Middle East and Third World, Germany has become a cesspool of religious division and zealotry. Her tenure was defined by a wide-open immigration policy that will no doubt resonate in Germany for decades to come.

WARNING DISTRESSING VIDEO BELOW – PLUS FALSE INFORMATION AS THE SUSPECT WAS NOT AN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

Surely, if you’re an anti-Islamist as this Saudi doctor claims to be, you don’t mow down Christians at a Christmas market. No one should be mowing anyone down anywhere, of course. Something very strange is going on here, for sure.

Religious people have triggers to kill, and it does not matter if they claim to be anti-religious or have changed their religion. If they were initially indoctrinated with a religious form of programming, they are alters who can snap at any time.

The only thing this fucker has done is given the far-right more ammo to fight with, but maybe that was his double negative remit, we will probably never know.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Lord Mandy Sent By Starmer to Washington to Thwart Trump
Daily Squib
Daily Squibhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -ds-santa-banner

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.