Beyond Satire: ‘Anti-Islamist’ Saudi Ploughs Car Through German Christmas Market

What the freak is going on here? According to reports, an anti-Islamic Saudi Arabian doctor decided to drive his BMW at high speed through a German Christmas market full of Christians, tragically killing two people including a baby as well as injuring over 80 people. This is so far beyond logic and reason that it falls into the ‘beyond satire’ category.

In a world where rationality has seemingly disappeared, one wonders if insanity is going to be the new normal.

The Saudi Arabian man was given asylum into Germany in 2006 as a doctor in Psychiatry at a correctional facility in Bernberg, he is 50 years old. Under the auspices of the wonderful Angela Merkel, who also let in millions more migrants from the Middle East and Third World, Germany has become a cesspool of religious division and zealotry. Her tenure was defined by a wide-open immigration policy that will no doubt resonate in Germany for decades to come.

Surely, if you’re an anti-Islamist as this Saudi doctor claims to be, you don’t mow down Christians at a Christmas market. No one should be mowing anyone down anywhere, of course. Something very strange is going on here, for sure.

Religious people have triggers to kill, and it does not matter if they claim to be anti-religious or have changed their religion. If they were initially indoctrinated with a religious form of programming, they are alters who can snap at any time.

The only thing this fucker has done is given the far-right more ammo to fight with, but maybe that was his double negative remit, we will probably never know.

