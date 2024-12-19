17.7 C
Why Eco and Green Groups Are Silent Over Labour Plans to Bulldoze Protected Countryside

THE COUNTRYSIDE - England - It is rather funny that the eco and green groups are now silent about Labour's plans to bulldoze over Britain's landscape.

Daily Squib
By Mr. Charrington
ai
Misty morning in the English countryside eco and green groups
Farmland with sheep at dawn, Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire, England.

If it were any other political party creating plans to bulldoze and concrete over Britain’s protected wildlife habitat and countryside there would be immediate protests and people chaining themselves to trees, but because it is the Labour government conducting this crime against the countryside, it is deemed as okay and permissible. There is only silence now, not even the sound of crickets as the eco and green groups keep schtum.

/english_countryside_bulldozer_211771872.jpg
One day my son this will all be yours

This is essentially why there is no outcry, and not one single voice of opposition, for the destructive plans of Labour are viewed as morally justifiable because they call themselves ‘socialists’. Naturally, the fellow socialists are given a free pass to obliterate the countryside and its precious protected wildlife and habitat. The BBC does not give a flying fuck, simply because they are the main media arm of the Labour Party and are suitably compensated to shut up. Forget about watching BBC nature programs about the British countryside or the Capercaillie, or the Red-backed Shrike, Great Crested Newt — they will soon be gone forever, bulldozed over, then unceremoniously carpeted to death with thick concrete.

The hypocritical eco green groups are showing their true colours with their silence, probably after receiving a few bungs stolen from the private sector by Labour.

Building garish, vulgar rows and rows of grey brutalist social housing estates over the permanently disappearing British countryside is okay now because the people who are doing it are socialists, Marxists and communists.

Dartmoor, Exmoor, the South Downs, Aston Rowant, Breckland, Yardley Chase, Bernwood Forest, these are some of the sorts of places that will fall prey to Keir Starmer’s goal to build 1.5 million new homes. One has to take into account that it will not just be the homes that are built over the countryside, but there will have to be roads, motorways, and other infrastructure.

The Yellow Marsh Saxifrage, the Cirl Bunting, the Fieldfare, the Scarlet Rosefinch, all gone, their habitats permanently destroyed and defiled, all because of those insistent house building targets.

Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.

