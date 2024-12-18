17.7 C
London
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldPensioners Are Freezing This Christmas Thanks to Starmer and Reeves
World

Pensioners Are Freezing This Christmas Thanks to Starmer and Reeves

SCUNTHORPE - England - The evil Labour Party and Keir Starmer are laughing with glee as pensioners are freezing this Christmas after taking away their money and taxing their pensions.

Daily Squib
By Sal Minella

-

1

What do the evil Labour MPs care when they have large heating allowances for their various homes, and duck houses? They’re sending 500 million pounds worth of aid to China, who don’t need the foreign aid, whilst giving huge pay rises to the greedy 4-day-a-week train drivers already on salaries of £85,000 per annum. It’s going to be freezing this Christmas and Labour does not care one iota.

Old Woman winter fuel payments Labour Nasty Party
Over 4,000 pensioners will die from the cold this winter because their fuel allowance was taken away by Labour, and their pensions taxed.

“I’m giggling my woolly socks off at the thought that some old 80-year-old widow who has paid tax all her life, is sitting alone in a freezing, damp room in some fucking hovel this Christmas whilst the heating is on 24-hours-a-day in my own luxurious home. It is so hot in here right now, I’m sweating like a Catholic priest at a choir boy’s convention,” Keir Starmer commented from one of his many homes.

Evil

After taking away the winter heating allowance from some of the most vulnerable people in the country, Labour happily is spending £8 million per day on putting up illegal economic migrants in 5-star hotels, but the people who have grafted, paid tax and worked all their lives, some serving in the armed forces, have been forgotten and are being punished by an evil, venal, nasty Labour Party who fraudulently secured their way into power by lying to the electorate.

pensioner made homeless Labour Party keir starmer.- teeth Freezing This Christmas
Merry fucking Christmas!

This is why you have to listen to the Number One Christmas song this year, which has been cancel cultured by the just as evil as Labour and blatantly biased BBC: Freezing This Christmas OFFICIAL VIDEO by Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers

PLEASE SUPPORT THE AGE UK CHARITY

https://www.ageuk.org.uk/

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Sleazy Labour Liars Prove Election Promises Do Not Mean Anything in UK
Daily Squib
Sal Minellahttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. I have been a lifelong Labour voter but after they have done this I will never vote for them ever again and I urge everyone I know and don’t know to do the same. I help many OAP’s and it is truly sickening going to their homes to check on them and seeing them in their jackets wearing gloves and woolly hats at home.What Labour have done is unforgiveable !

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -ds-santa-banner
World

Brexit Never Happened Anyway – Labour EU Union Was Inevitable

World

“Comrades, Labour is Banning Democracy by Banning Local Elections”

World

The UK is a Davos ‘Great Reset’ Experiment Under Starmer’s Labour

Health

Types of Home Health Technology for Older Adults

Sci/Tech

Mad Ed Miliband Demonstrates the New Solar Panel Hat Every Briton Will Wear

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.