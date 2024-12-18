Pensioners Are Freezing This Christmas Thanks to Starmer and Reeves

What do the evil Labour MPs care when they have large heating allowances for their various homes, and duck houses? They’re sending 500 million pounds worth of aid to China, who don’t need the foreign aid, whilst giving huge pay rises to the greedy 4-day-a-week train drivers already on salaries of £85,000 per annum. It’s going to be freezing this Christmas and Labour does not care one iota.

“I’m giggling my woolly socks off at the thought that some old 80-year-old widow who has paid tax all her life, is sitting alone in a freezing, damp room in some fucking hovel this Christmas whilst the heating is on 24-hours-a-day in my own luxurious home. It is so hot in here right now, I’m sweating like a Catholic priest at a choir boy’s convention,” Keir Starmer commented from one of his many homes.

Evil

After taking away the winter heating allowance from some of the most vulnerable people in the country, Labour happily is spending £8 million per day on putting up illegal economic migrants in 5-star hotels, but the people who have grafted, paid tax and worked all their lives, some serving in the armed forces, have been forgotten and are being punished by an evil, venal, nasty Labour Party who fraudulently secured their way into power by lying to the electorate.

This is why you have to listen to the Number One Christmas song this year, which has been cancel cultured by the just as evil as Labour and blatantly biased BBC: Freezing This Christmas OFFICIAL VIDEO by Sir Starmer and the Granny Harmers

PLEASE SUPPORT THE AGE UK CHARITY

https://www.ageuk.org.uk/