Labour to Bulldoze Over Britain’s Wildlife to Build Soviet Houses

THE COUNTRYSIDE - England - Labour is preparing to bulldoze over Britain's wildlife to build cheap soviet housing.

By Bully Dozer
It’s funny how the cowardly and hypocritical eco mob and animal rights activists are suddenly very quiet as Labour prepares to build over 1.5 million cheap soviet houses over Britain’s formerly protected countryside. No doubt, they will stand by and watch silently as Labour’s bulldozers fuck over the once protected countryside and wildlife.

No more green-belt protected land under the monstrous Labour plans that will decimate large swathes of the once beautiful green pleasant land of England and Wales.

The army of bulldozers are gearing up to dig up the habitats of great crested newts, badgers, pine martens, hedgehogs, red squirrels, otters, shrews along with chopping down woods, and causing the loss of shelter for many protected bird species.

Britain’s rich fauna which sustains our diverse wildlife will also be bulldozed over to have concrete poured over it all, ensuring the death and desecration of Britain’s countryside.

“We need to do this to house the millions more migrants we will bring into the UK. If you don’t like it, you can shut up!” the Labour Minister for Housing, Eldrick Scheister told the BBC on Wednesday.

 

Previous article
Komissariat-5 Comrade Reeves: “Pensioners Will Be Required to Die Earlier”
