Obama: “I am ready for my fourth term in 2024”

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - President Barack Obama is currently getting ready for his fourth term in office behind the scenes.

You may think that Joe Biden has been the one making policy since 2020, but you would be wrong…very wrong. The reality of the situation is that this current term in the White House is Barack Hussein Obama’s third term, and when the Democrats engineer another election in 2024, it will be Obama’s fourth term.

Joe Biden, a barely functioning person was the perfect puppet for the job simply because he has zero thought process, and most of the time does not know where he is or what he is trying to say whilst mumbling incoherently.

“We never wanted someone with a mind of their own. We tell Joe what to say. Everything is heavily scripted, and even though this guy can barely speak, the government is run completely by the team behind the stumbling zombie,” a White House insider revealed.

The hiccup after the two Obama terms was Donald Trump, who tried to undo everything Obama and his cronies committed America to do. When Biden was shoehorned into the position, Obama had quite a job on his hands to reinstate his agenda and policies in America. Through the barely animated corpse of Biden, Obama has been working 24/7 along with his teams to repair the ‘damage’ of the Trump term.

The 2024 election will thus be Obama’s fourth term. The extreme process utilised by the Democrats to either discredit, jail and frame Trump will be ongoing. If that does not work, the Democrats will have to utilise the ballot stuffing and postal votes technique that was successful in the 2020 elections when hundreds of thousands of dead voters were recorded as Biden votes. Along with banning election observers during counts, resetting counting machines and all the other tricks utilised to beat Trump.

If there are any honest people left in America, you would not vote in a rigged system because there is absolutely no point in doing so if you are anything other than a Democrat.

As the open borders and the heavy transgender push gives Obama away as being the man behind the Biden regime, the other give away is the Laissez-faire weak foreign policy which encouraged Putin to commit a full scale invasion of Ukraine. Obama lost the Crimea in 2014 during his second term, and he lost a quarter of Ukraine in his third term.

Presidents should only have two terms, but Obama could have four. Thanks to the shuffling corpse of Joe Biden, Obama has truly fulfilled his greatest dreams for pushing his various Marxist communist agenda upon the now compromised nation of America.

A celebrated member of the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) has called for a staggering 86 percent reduction in the population of humans, arguing that the goal can be achieved “peacefully.”

Dennis Meadows, one of the main authors of the Club of Rome’s 1972 pro-depopulation book “The Limits to Growth.”

Meadows argues that most of the world’s population must be wiped out so that the survivors can “have freedom” and a “high standard of living.”

During a 2017 interview, Meadows claims that genocide of 86% of the world’s population is “inevitable.”

However, he insists that a “benevolent” dictatorship could accomplish the mass de-population “peacefully.”

“We could [ ] have eight or nine billion, probably,” he says of the world’s growing population.

“If we have a very strong dictatorship which is smart … and [people have] a low standard of living,” Meadows says as he explains how the population reduction agenda could be triggered.