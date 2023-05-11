8 Clerihews Defaming Joe Biden

THE GLUE FACTORY - An ode to Joe Biden, the leader of the Democrat Party.

Joe Biden

is too old for hang-glidin’.

Much less than that; if a pin were to drop,

the poor old fellow’s heart would stop.

Joe Biden

looks like he’s subsidin’.

He limps and shivers, scowls and stutters –

thank God he’s in charge of the nuclear button.

Joe Biden’s

supposed to be providin’

an antidote to Donald Trump.

‘Cept Joe’s Third Way shtick helped spawn that chump.

Joe Biden

is not very much like John Lydon.

‘Cos aside from all his problems Joe

can actually play and sing a note.

Joe Biden

has much experience of presidin’

despite having plagiarised a pillock:

a two-time loser called Neil Kinnock.

Joe Biden

will you keep survivin’

till once again the voters cry:

‘We’re sick of neoliberals, let’s give neofascists another try’?

Joe Biden

likes to go hitch-hikin’.

He cocks a thumb at his front door

and the stairlift takes him to the first floor.

Joe Biden

can’t keep hidin’

his love of the military-industrial complex

by having a VP of colour and the female sex.