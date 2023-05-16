8 Clerihews Defaming Rishi Sunak

AUTOCRAT-LAND - An ode to unelected accountant number cruncher and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak

until the flu vax

handed out cash to many folk,

but only to avoid a mass-revolt.

Rishi Sunak,

you must feel like a eunuch.

Your wife’s 600 million sum

makes a PM’s pay seem like crumbs.

Rishi Sunak,

so suave like John Cusack.

His film Con Air is like your party:

full of crooks and the terminally ghastly.

Rishi Sunak’s

taken a new tack:

employ Zahawi and Braverman

to oppress those who look like them.

Rishi Sunak

must love the kulaks.

‘Cos they loved caviar, wine and profit

And told the Bolsheviks where to shove it.

Rishi Sunak

has no gulag.

But bless him, he’s doing his best

with draconian laws to crush protest.

Some of Rishi Sunak’s

fans liked Munich

around the mid of the last century

when it was rather ubermensch-ery.

Rishi Sunak

used a ton of blu-tack

to fix the economy Liz Truss stuffed.

So why the fuck are we still fucking fucked?