17.7 C
London
Thursday, May 23, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldUnelected Technocrat Seeks Election For First Time
World

Unelected Technocrat Seeks Election For First Time

LONDON - England - An unelected technocrat who seeks election for the first time has called a General Election on July 4th.

Daily Squib
By Mr. Charrington's cat
rishi sunak calls general election unelected technocrat

An unelected technocrat number pusher seeks election for the first time.

“I have never been elected, and I seek election by calling a general election on July 4,” the unelected technocrat revealed from Number 10 Downing Street.

With an air of certain doom, there does not seem to be any hope the unelected technocrat will be elected for the first time.

Since being plonked into the job by unknown people, the unelected official has increased taxes to the highest levels in 70 years, increased inflation and run around the place with expensive tin-pot ideas that will never be pulled off.

“Rwanda! Rwanda! Rwanda!” the official shouts as he toys with a loaded revolver on the table.

Thanks to this fellow, many members of the party he serves inadequately will lose their seats at the general election, and many more are jumping ship already.

There is no time left, it is too late, and certain failure beckons.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Brainbridge – “Anyone for a head transplant?” WATCH VIDEO
Daily Squib
Mr. Charrington's cathttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »