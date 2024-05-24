17.7 C
London
Friday, May 24, 2024
secret satire society
HomeLifestyleFinanceInheritance Tax: Why You Should Do an Anne Robinson
Finance

Inheritance Tax: Why You Should Do an Anne Robinson

LONDON - England - Anne Robinson is gifting her children a large portion of her wealth to avoid inheritance tax. More should follow her lead.

Daily Squib
By Taqques Mann
INHERITANCE TAX

If one has tenaciously worked and invested diligently, why shouldn’t they be entitled to leave their assets to their children instead of the taxman? TV presenter Anne Robinson, 79, decided to give her fortune to her children before she dies. “I don’t want the taxman to have it”, she declared. She hopes that by spreading her wealth among her family now, there will be less inheritance tax to pay when she dies. More Britons should do the same, because inheritance tax is an evil, insidious form of governmental robbery that exemplifies an entire system designed purely to strip wealth from citizens.

You’ve worked hard all your life and paid your taxes, and when you pop your clogs that should be it, you should be able to give the entirety of what you worked so hard for to your children, but that’s not the case with inheritance tax.

After your death, the government takes a whopping 40% of your wealth. Don’t allow this to happen.

Of course, Anne Robinson (worth £50 million) knows she can share out her assets while she’s still alive without hurting her current lifestyle or risking being poor in the future. Not everyone is in that position financially, however you can still make moves before to gift your children some of your boomer accrued wealth to not only ease your children’s lives but dodge the inheritance tax hit upon death.

If you do decide to do this, it has to done 7 years before your death, so get on with it.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Unelected Technocrat Seeks Election For First Time
Daily Squib
Taqques Mannhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »