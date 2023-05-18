8 Clerihews Defaming Keir Starmer

SOSHI LIST-LAND - An ode to esteemed leader of the Opposition, Comrade Keir Starmer of the Labour Party.

Of Keir Starmer

there’s barely a murmur

from the state-corporate press

about his uselessness.

Keir Starmer,

twice stuck a knife through Corbyn’s armour.

Before he did it to Jezza’s front,

he stabbed him in the back, the treacherous cunt.

Keir Starmer,

looks like a charmer.

But only in the sense that the moment he speaks,

he sends a room full of people off to sleep.

Keir Starmer’s

policies are woollier than a herd of llamas.

But facing a Socialist Appeal subscriber

he metamorphoses into a viper.

Keir Starmer,

lost in your Blue Labour psychodrama.

You move to the right and seem to forget

that the voters worth having are still on the left.