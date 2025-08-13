Commissioner For Communications Regulation to Visit Daily Squib Office

We, at the Daily Squib Office, are eagerly awaiting a visit by Jeremy Godfrey, the EU Commissioner For Communications Regulations.

Our tea lady Suzie will present Mr. Godfrey with a nice cup of tea and some tea cakes, and he will then be escorted around the office to see how the Daily Squib operates. Maybe he can lecture us about exciting subjects like the latest EU regulations; the enshittification of the internet, censorship purges and interoperability techniques.

In anticipation of the visit, we have hidden out of sight the obligatory blow-up sheep, and the blow-up woman with the huge bazoingas.

Usually anyone visiting is directed to either the drugs to the left, or booze to the right, and the Eastern European girls to the back room, but in this case we will give that a miss.

Anyway, wish us luck. We’re seriously thinking about making Mr. Godfrey, the Alfred E. Neuman-esque, Daily Squib mascot.