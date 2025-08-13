17.7 C
London
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentCommissioner For Communications Regulation to Visit Daily Squib Office
Entertainment

Commissioner For Communications Regulation to Visit Daily Squib Office

LONDON - England - The Commissioner for Communications Regulation Jeremy Godfrey is going to visit the Daily Squib office.

Daily Squib
By The sub-sub-sub editor
ai
jeremy-godfrey Commissioner for Communications Regulation Daily Squib Office

We, at the Daily Squib Office, are eagerly awaiting a visit by Jeremy Godfrey, the EU Commissioner For Communications Regulations.

Our tea lady Suzie will present Mr. Godfrey with a nice cup of tea and some tea cakes, and he will then be escorted around the office to see how the Daily Squib operates. Maybe he can lecture us about exciting subjects like the latest EU regulations; the enshittification of the internet, censorship purges and interoperability techniques.

In anticipation of the visit, we have hidden out of sight the obligatory blow-up sheep, and the blow-up woman with the huge bazoingas.

Usually anyone visiting is directed to either the drugs to the left, or booze to the right, and the Eastern European girls to the back room, but in this case we will give that a miss.

Anyway, wish us luck. We’re seriously thinking about making Mr. Godfrey, the Alfred E. Neuman-esque, Daily Squib mascot.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
NO MORE INHERITANCE: Communiqué of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain
Daily Squib
The sub-sub-sub editorhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

7 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.