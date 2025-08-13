NO MORE INHERITANCE: Communiqué of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain

In the continuing march toward the triumph of People’s Democracy and the obliteration of bourgeois inequality, the People’s Treasury announces the forthcoming implementation of advanced measures for the redistribution of surplus personal assets into the hands of the collective through the confiscation and heavy taxation of generational inheritance.

On the Strengthening of Collective Prosperity Through the Rationalisation of Private Accumulations

Under the wise guidance of Comrade Reeves, People’s Commissar for Fiscal Justice & Robbery, the State shall introduce a lifetime limit on untaxed transfers of property and currency between familial units. This strategic measure shall close the loopholes through which decadent private wealth attempts to escape the righteous hand of the Labour collective.

No longer shall parents, acting as private capitalists in miniature, transfer limitless fortunes to their offspring in circumvention of the People’s Inheritance Contribution. Henceforth, all such transfers — whether in coin, property, or other valuable instruments — shall be subject to strict quotas, and the People’s Treasury will ensure that any amounts above this quota are returned to the communal fund for the enrichment of the Big State. Our Big State public sector salaries/pensions/expense accounts are more important and require your wealth and assets.

These measures are necessary to correct the imbalance caused by inflated property values and the hoarding of assets by a minority class.

The People’s Treasury, acting with revolutionary vigilance, will also review the so-called “taper rates” to ensure no escape from one’s patriotic duty.

Additional reforms under consideration include aligning capital gains contributions with the real value of social benefit provided by the People’s State. In this way, those who profit most from the labours of the many will provide a proportionate contribution back to the many.

In the last decade, contributions from inheritance redistribution have already risen to 7.5 billion people’s pounds — a proud testament to our collective effort. With the next Five-Year Economic Solidarity Plan, projections show this figure rising to 14.3 billion by 2030, ensuring the resources necessary for inflating Big State salaries and pensions even further, and increasing the stipend amount for the millions of illegal immigrants flooding into the country as well as the growing millions on welfare and disability benefits.

Let it be known to all private landholders, business owners, and kulak farmers — that the age of unearned privilege is at an end.

The People’s Treasury will not permit property to remain idle in the hands of the few. Under the banner of socialist equality, all assets shall serve the Big State, and through the State, the Welfare System.

Comrade Reeves reaffirms her commitment to protecting the salaries and pensions of Big State apparatchiks, commissars, union officials, NHS managers, train drivers and Bolsheviks whose inflated salaries and gold-plated pension schemes costing 2.3 trillion people’s pounds remain sacred.

The burden shall fall upon those whose holdings exceed their personal needs — in accordance with the Marxist principle often adjusted by Lenin: “From each according to his ability, to each according to his work.”

As you all already know, comrades, Lenin also stated that: “The goal of socialism is communism.”

Soviet Britain is currently in the socialist stage principle of Marxist theory. In this stage (what you are experiencing is “socialism” before reaching “full communism”), people are having their generational wealth redistributed and confiscated while the PRSB is firmly moving toward the communist ideal.

In unity, we shall convert private luxury into public strength, and by the will of the People, ensure that the wealth of the nation serves not the heirs of capital, but the heirs of socialism — the collective.

Glory to the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, strength to the Treasury, and victory to the People’s Collectivist Plan of confiscation of all wealth and generational inheritance.