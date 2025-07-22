Britain Now Left With Landscape of Empty Mansions as the Wealthy Flee Labour Tax Hell

It is prudent to want to preserve one’s wealth. Maybe the wealth is generational, and there is a duty to preserve it, or maybe one has worked hard to create wealth. Either way, the days of wealth have now disappeared from tax hell Britain, as have any form of aspiration or hope in a country led by a bleating Dalek and his sovietized underling apparatchik automatons who have no clue about the machinations of capitalism, economies, business or anything. When you have been schooled solely on bringing vengeance on the upper and middle class, then you come out with policies that do exactly that, and that’s what Labour did immediately after securing their place in history as the enemy of Britain — not its saviour. Identity politics, and creating class warfare are Labour staples of course, but creating discord, misery and mass poverty are also part of the manifesto of communism that the party ultimately aspires to.

All this talk about “growth” is some sort of sick joke. Maybe Labour are talking about the growth of despair, and the growth of fear, as well as the growth of contempt and the burgeoning growth of a desire amongst many to flee Britain immediately. Growth certainly does not come from the suppurating teat of the Big State and its bloated frothy salaries and vast diamond-plated pensions growing even further, much like a heavy tumour spreading with voracity through the freezing corridors of Whitehall.

Those in the know saw the signs before Labour was elected and got the fuck out. Britain has never witnessed such an exodus of wealth in all of its history, and it is now escalating — the operatic crescendo rising daily as literally millions of wealth creators, entrepreneurs and professionals leave these hallowed shores, possibly never to return.

Communists say to the wealthy or professionals, or to the educated intellectuals — fuck off, we don’t need you any more. Well, okay. Who is going to pay for the vast welfare bill and the NHS, and even your bloated huge Big State salaries?

The communists then say they will tax the plebs even more than they are already taxing them in tax hell Britain. Sure, go ahead, but how does one get tax out of nothing? When nothing’s left, when the farmers have all gone bust, when the pensioner cash cows are all milked, when the shops are all empty and the people are eating the bark off the fucking trees, what do the communists do then?

They celebrate. Labour will have achieved their final goal of full unadulterated communism, and Britain will not be full of mansions, wealth and shops but gulags. When everyone is poor and destitute, the communists have achieved their goal of true “equality”. “The situation has now been normalised” they will pronounce. However, once the money runs out, communists invariably turn on each other, and the process is not very pleasant either. It’s a race to who can be the most Marxist piece of shit with the most brute force, and that’s when the gulags and ditches really start filling up. Who needs mansions when you have gulags and deep ditches?

“The goal of socialism is communism.” Vladimir Lenin