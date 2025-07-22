17.7 C
London
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
secret satire society
HomeSci/TechChina Unveils New Technological Wonder Robot
Sci/Tech

China Unveils New Technological Wonder Robot

HU FLUNG DUNG - China - A Chinese robotics company has unveiled its latest robot to great acclaim from the industry.

Daily Squib
By No Pah King
ai
chinese robot

Forget about Elon Musk or any Boston Dynamics nonsense, the Chinese are truly excelling in robotics these days. Chinese company Sum Ting Wong have unveiled their latest robot and many tech enthusiasts and experts are hailing it as a technological wonder.

The robot was unveiled at this year’s robotics expo in Hu Flung Dung province. Chief executive, Wai So Dim, hailed the robot as proof that China is truly leading the field globally in robotics.

“Look at her. She is amazing. We call her Ai Bang Mai Ni, because she has really knobbly knees, but we designed her that way. She is real clever too. Not stupid like all non-Chinese people.”

Thanks to funding from the CCP of $56 billion per year, the robotics company has excelled and made some serious progress in the robotics industry.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Britain Now Left With Landscape of Empty Mansions as the Wealthy Flee Labour Tax Hell
Daily Squib
No Pah Kinghttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.