17.7 C
London
Monday, July 21, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldLabour Education Minister Okays New "Jew Hatred" GCSE
World

Labour Education Minister Okays New “Jew Hatred” GCSE

LONDON - England - The Labour education minister has okayed a new GCSE exam for "Jew Hatred".

Daily Squib
By Jenkem Jones
ai
exedel jew hatred

The new Jew Hatred GCSE has been okayed by Britain’s exam board body as well as the Labour government.

The EXEDEL exam board has stated that the new exam curriculum will teach pupils on the best way to hate Jews and will be a qualification many young students in British schools are already very well versed in.

Jewish teachers and pupils are regularly abused in UK schools, and the Labour government refuses to address that there is any problem.

“There is nothing to see here. Jew hatred is a normal part of British life these days, and I state that fact impartially about the fucking Jews. Under the Labour government, we have no comment about Jews or the state of Israel and welcome antisemitism in all its forms in every facet of daily life,” a spokesman for the education ministry told the Guardian newspaper on Sunday.

Labour ministers celebrated the new “Jew Hatred” GCSE by throwing paper aeroplanes around parliament with swastikas drawn on the wings and singing praises for the terrorist group Hamas and Adolf Hitler.

It is not known yet if the Jew Hatred qualification will be rolled out for A-levels, but there is one member of parliament, Jeremy Corbyn, who claims that he has a PhD in the subject.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Reeves: “I am pleased to announce I beat the Liz Truss record for bond market”
Daily Squib
Jenkem Joneshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.