World

Harry and Meghan: “Trump needs to butt out of our life!”

MONTECITO - USA - Harry and Meghan are fed up with Trump and want him to butt out of their lives.

By Yayo Chichi
prince harry drugs cocaine
Prince Harry described his penchant for using drugs like cocaine, amphetamines, marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and MDMA in his book "Spare".

The former royals have been fuming after Facebook dumped the woke far-left biased fact-checkers who were censoring everything on the social network. The reason for the dumping of the biased fact-checkers was because Mark Zuckerberg has now effectively crawled up Trump’s rectum in a major brown-nosing attempt to carry favour with the Teflon Don. Now, Harry and Meghan have been dragged into the torrid affair as Trump is a man who does not like interference into his decision-making process, he does not want Harry and Meghan showing their disapproval of his orders to the Zuck telling him to dump the fact-checkers.

harry drugs charles coronation

Vice versa, Harry and Meghan don’t like being told to toe the line and have told Trump to butt out of their business. Prince Harry’s U.S. Visa issue is a certain bone of contention that he is being threatened with, but Harry is defiant about his alleged drug use.

“Yeah, what’s that fat orange bastard going to do, huh? Yeah, I wrote in my biography Spare that I took hard drugs like cocaine, and I’ve done shrooms. So what! So fucking what! It’s a free country, I can do what I want, and I’m royal. I got more royalty in my left nostril which I use to allegedly snort up copious lines of Charlie with than you Trumpington, innit! Bruh needs to get a life! Stop stalking me, you stupid smelly orange muppet bitch!”

Fighting words from the prince, indeed. Keep tokin’ that Camberwell Carrot, Harry, keep tokin’.

