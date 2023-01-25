Perjury on Official US Government Document: Prince Harry US Cocaine Visa

CALIFORNIA - USA - Although Prince Harry allegedly lied about his cocaine use on his US VISA document and committed perjury, nothing will happen.

Is it right that there should be one law for us normal people, and another law for the privileged? When Harry applied for a US Visa he did not declare that he had used enormous amounts of cocaine as detailed in his recent memoir. By not declaring his past drug use, which is mandatory to declare, he effectively committed perjury on an official US government document.

Immigration and Naturalization Act (INA) Sec 212(a)(2)(A)(i)(II)

Persons who (1) have a conviction for, or who (2) admit to having committed acts that constitute the essential elements of, a violation of any law or regulation of a state, the US or a foreign country relating to a controlled substance, are inadmissible. A UK “caution” is considered to be an admission under the second part of this rule. The petty offense exception does not waive petty drug offenses.

Federal law (18 USC § 1621), for example, states that anyone found guilty of the crime of perjury will be fined or imprisoned for up to five years, but there is one caveat, this law obviously does not apply to someone with privileged celebrity status like Prince Harry.

What is the point in the law if it applies to one man, and not another? There is not a single whisper about this in the US, possibly because no one wants to mention the fact that the legal and government immigration system are corrupt.

If it was a plain John Smith who lied on their VISA papers, they would not only be denied entry into the US, but have some additional possible charges filed against their person for perjury.

Of course, I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone’s house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more. It wasn’t very fun, and it didn’t make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different.

No one knows what drugs Harry may or may not be using now, but it does not matter, does it? He got away with it, and the starstruck Americans don’t care about it either.