Did William and Kate Force Harry to Take Cocaine As Well?

According to unhinged Prince Harry, who seems to have no control over himself or individual thought, William and Kate encouraged him to wear a Nazi outfit. Any idiot would know that if you’re in the public eye, or not, that’s not a good idea. Did William and Kate also force Harry to call Asian people ‘Pakis’, and snort copious amounts of cocaine up his nose? It seems Harry is blameless in everything, and as a key proponent of narcissism – blaming others – is a central part of that disorder. Certainly, his wife, who is a high operating narcissist, has the exact trait of blaming others for her vile actions. Maybe that’s why the two get along so well?

“This autobiography by Prince Harry is an exercise in narcissism of the most disgusting kind because it exhibits the traits of an overprivileged spoiled individual who only thinks of themselves and is out to actively damage their own extended family as a form of deranged vendetta. It just shows how out of touch Harry is, not only to regular people but to the royal family,” an observer revealed.