Harry Memoirs: Daisy the Sheep Denies She Took his Virginity

WILTSHIRE - England - Daisy the sheep, who lives in a field at the back of a pub, firmly denied she took Harry's virginity.

The deepening mystery of old acquaintances in a field romp deepens as Prince Harry’s old flames deny they took his virginity

A string of old acquaintances have rushed forward to deny taking Prince Harry’s virginity after he set tongues wagging with a lurid account of a seedy rendezvous in a field in his bombshell memoir.

Daisy the sheep in the field at the back of the pub has joined others in firmly ruling herself out as the Duke of Sussex’s first lover.

In his book Spare, Harry revealed he lost his virginity to an older horse-loving lover behind a busy pub – thought to be the Shagger Inn in Wiltshire – at the age of 17 in 2001.

Describing the moment in the English edition, he said he felt like a ‘young stallion’, adding: “Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. B-a-a-a-h!”

After all, Harry did go to Eton…