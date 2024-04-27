ANALYSIS: Was Prince Harry Making a Statement in Latest Address?

Yes, Prince Harry was a gunner on an Apache helicopter in Afghanistan for 6 weeks, and he served his country briefly, but royal fans have been questioning his ‘ludicrous’ display of medals for his brief stint in the military in his latest video address.

Royal fans were up in arms when they saw a blurred, wonky amateur video of the prince on his porch in Montecito wearing medals all over a cheap looking civilian suit.

One Twitter X user commented: “What a moron! Prince Harry looks like he is going to fall over from the weight of all the medals he never earned”

Another X user revealed: “He looks like a prize ninny! Who’s he trying to fool?”

However, others defended the duke with one user Laquisha46 commenting: “Harry is wearing his medals proudly which our African princess Meghan probably purchased for him in a flea market in Santa Monica. Leave them alone you bunch of bullies. Love you Meghan.”

The consensus was of ridicule for the wayward prince who has admitted to heavy use of drugs like cocaine, mushrooms, meth and marijuana in his past, allegedly including when he served.

Expert analysis

Royal expert and body language expert Arbuthnot Bollsaque commented on the BBC that “Harry is showing defiance for being stripped of his right to wear a military uniform by displaying the plethora of medals”.

Harry was stripped of his honorary military titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II after he stepped down from royal life in 2020 and moved to California with Meghan Markle.