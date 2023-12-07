17.7 C
London
Thursday, December 7, 2023
And It's an 'Eff You' From the BBC!
Entertainment

And It’s an ‘Eff You’ From the BBC!

Daily Squib
By Frank Bough

-

0

How delightful of the BBC to pull the middle finger at the viewers. In fact, this is kind of refreshing to see some sort of attitude other than the usual useless pap being put forward by the beeb for a while.

The BBC, a corporation with a devout hunger for hard cash pilfered from the pockets of hard-up British taxpayers so they can pay people like Gary Lineker £4.8 million a year for a two-day work week is a profound statement to Britain’s love for masochism as a nation.

You must pay your TV Licence, or we will come to your door and bully you, and send old people nasty threatening letters which should be completely ignored and thrown in the recycle bin. The BBC needs absolutely multi-millions of pounds per annum to run re-runs and facile useless mediocre programs to the fucking masses.

What is the BBC good for these days apart from a middle finger? It is certainly quite apt that this parasitical corporation doles out utter bilge and mediocrity to the people whilst shaking them down for a tax that is devoutly hated across the land.

In honour of BBC proteges and stars Jimmy Savile and Rolf Harris, along with the likes of Martin Bashir, yes, it is definitely a big eff you from the fucking BBC.

Daily Squib
Frank Boughhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

