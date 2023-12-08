17.7 C
London
Friday, December 8, 2023
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeWorldPutin is Prepared For War - The Shameful West is Not
World

Putin is Prepared For War – The Shameful West is Not

LONDON - England - Unless the West buckles up and increases military spending now, it will be defeated. Putin is prepared for war.

Daily Squib
By Patton's Star
buy squib book
lucifer ww3 putin is prepared for war

There’s a very good reason why the French president Emmanuel Macron is always on the line to Moscow — it’s because he knows how Putin will practically walk through Europe. Naturally, the French are clever in these matters and would like to secure their future under a Russian Putin regime when the time comes. Those precious Haussmann boulevards and beautiful museums must be preserved and not turned to rubble. Basically, it is the same deal the French made when Hitler walked through Europe. Putin is prepared for war, and even though the West watches from afar it is caught in the headlights, it is almost waiting for its own demise by being totally ill-prepared.

The British Chancellor of the Exchequer is cutting funding to the Ministry of Defence, and Britain’s forces are in need of huge investment. Jeremy Hunt is therefore leaving Britain defenceless, a wreck of years of underfunding with even more underfunding proposed.

The failed Ukraine counterattack is a sign that Ukraine is on the back foot, especially as Putin increases production of military arms and munitions. Russia is also receiving military assistance from China, N. Korea and Iran.

What can the poor Ukrainians do as hordes of drugged-up Russian conscripts come at them wave after wave with unlimited supplies of bullets and convicts from Russia’s jails? The Americans are now moaning about continuing to arm and fund the poor Ukrainians.

Putin has been playing the long-game all along, and now that is paying off as the beleaguered, tired West is faltering under a malaise of disenchantment and apathy. The West, is not only being beaten on the battlefields of Ukraine, but decades of demoralisation by the leftists (who aid our enemies) are taking a serious toll.

Unless the West and NATO buckle the fuck up, then there will be no chance. Western nations need to either wake up or be defeated once and for all. This means a huge increase in military defence capabilities and a complete deletion of woke culture, which is being pushed by the WEF. In essence, the WEF is working for the rise of totalitarian China and Russia to take over the West and this can be thus labelled as a Western problem that must ultimately be solved from within.

In war, the weak do not survive.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift For Christmas. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
spot_img
Previous article
And It’s an ‘Eff You’ From the BBC!
Daily Squib
Patton's Starhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The perfect stocking filler this Christmas or something to scare your grandmother with. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Now Reduced to only £9.95

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »