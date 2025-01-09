CANCEL CULTURE: Coward Labour MPs Silence Child Abuse Victims

With a large majority in parliament for Labour, there’s now no point in putting forward motions for debate because they get voted down immediately. This time, Labour MPs banded together to cowardly vote down a vote for an enquiry into child abuse perpetrated on thousands of English girls, effectively silencing the victims’ voices. Cancel culture is still very much alive, especially in Westminster.

No shame

Cowardly Labour MPs blocked an attempt to initiate a national enquiry into grooming gangs. This makes Labour MPs themselves complicit in the very cover-up of the child abuse by grooming gangs that is ongoing.

The amendment put forward by Conservative MPs which would have piled pressure on the Government to hold a statutory enquiry into historic child sexual exploitation was voted down by 364 to 111.

Thanks to the Labour MPs, the plight of the child abuse victims will be silenced. Well done Keir Starmer and Labour. Congratulate yourselves on another victory for cancel culture and evil.