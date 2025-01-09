17.7 C
London
Thursday, January 9, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldCANCEL CULTURE: Coward Labour MPs Silence Child Abuse Victims
World

CANCEL CULTURE: Coward Labour MPs Silence Child Abuse Victims

LONDON - England - Cowardly Labour MPs have silenced the voices of thousands of child abuse victims in a parliamentary vote.

Daily Squib
By Doug Graves
ai
child abuse labour cowards cancel culture

With a large majority in parliament for Labour, there’s now no point in putting forward motions for debate because they get voted down immediately. This time, Labour MPs banded together to cowardly vote down a vote for an enquiry into child abuse perpetrated on thousands of English girls, effectively silencing the victims’ voices. Cancel culture is still very much alive, especially in Westminster.

No shame

Cowardly Labour MPs blocked an attempt to initiate a national enquiry into grooming gangs. This makes Labour MPs themselves complicit in the very cover-up of the child abuse by grooming gangs that is ongoing.

The amendment put forward by Conservative MPs which would have piled pressure on the Government to hold a statutory enquiry into historic child sexual exploitation was voted down by 364 to 111.

Thanks to the Labour MPs, the plight of the child abuse victims will be silenced. Well done Keir Starmer and Labour. Congratulate yourselves on another victory for cancel culture and evil.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
ds-freedom-expression-banner
Previous article
It’s Okay ‘Diversity Equity and Inclusion’ Still Intact During California Fires
Daily Squib
Doug Graveshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.