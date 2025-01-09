Why’s Trump Renaming the “Gulf of Mexico” as the “Gulf of America”?

Because the vindictive vegetable Joe Biden on the way out of his disastrous non-presidency (Obama’s third term) was told to ban oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, Donald Trump is going to make a few changes himself. The Biden drilling ban means he is taking the action under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act of 1953, which allows US presidents to withdraw areas from mineral leasing and drilling. The law does not grant presidents the legal authority to overturn prior bans, according to a 2019 court ruling. It means a reversal would likely require an act of Congress.

If the Gulf of Mexico name is changed to the Gulf of America, then the drilling ban does not mean shit.

The gloves are off for Trump this time around, and the do-gooder virtue signalling socialist Americans can’t do anything when you’re drilling for oil in the Gulf of America, because it is not the Gulf of Mexico any more.

America needs the money, and to fix the country from years of socialism. This is one way to bank some serious cash for that exact job.