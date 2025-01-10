17.7 C
London
Friday, January 10, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentRachel Reeves: "I'm having a wonderful time in China!"
Entertainment

Rachel Reeves: “I’m having a wonderful time in China!”

BEIJING - China - Rachel Reeves is having a wonderful time in the Chinese capital as she enjoys her holiday.

Daily Squib
By Jenny Tull
ai
rachel reeves dep photos

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves has revealed she is having a wonderful time in China.

“Thanks to the wonderful hospitality of the Chinese Communist Party, I have been having an absolutely fabulous time in China. I was flown over in a private jet, where I enjoyed a marvellous lobster and champagne lunch. On arrival, a very big limousine picked me up from the runway, and a little Chinaman picked up all my luggage, all 43 pieces.

“I was then driven to a five-star hotel in Beijing which is only used by high ranking CCP members. It’s so great to see equality in communism being exercised. The driver pressed some new fangly hidden button or something or rather, and a chilled champagne bottle rose up from a compartment, along with a champagne glass.

“Arriving at the 5-star Exclusive CCP hotel, I was greeted by all these little hotel staff people running around me, some took my luggage, others wiped my brow, and the hotel manager herself showed me the suite booked for me on the top floor.

“I’ve got an infinity pool in my room. I’ve got a foot massage booked at 2pm, and a full body massage with aromatic oils performed by the hotel’s best masseuse, Madam Kinky booked for 3pm. I actually prefer the gentle touch of women, and it will sate my feminist ideals. Not only that, but I look forward to it with hot anticipation, hmm, I wonder why my knickers are getting so wet?

“I check my emails from the UK. I immediately shut it all off, I’m on holiday, I must not think of the awful UK, a despicable place I detest with a vengeance. Oh, it feels like such a far distant memory. I take another sip of champers and continue to enjoy my Chinese holiday in the infinity pool. This is bliss. I’m loving it.”

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
ds-freedom-expression-banner
Previous article
Why’s Trump Renaming the “Gulf of Mexico” as the “Gulf of America”?
Next article
LOS ANGELES FIRE: Clinic Offers Emergency Botox and Breast Enlargement
Daily Squib
Jenny Tullhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. In China we have best hospitality thank you for writing lush piece praising China we are best country nations in the world. 在中國，我們有最好的款待

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.