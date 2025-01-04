“As a high standing feminist Labour MP and Safeguarding Commissar, I, Jess Phillips, today decree that the Labour government, including Comrade Keir Starmer, will always look the other way when young English girls are groomed and raped by packs of men from a certain protected group. The Labour government is dedicated to covering up these events because we are “inclusive” within our communist ideology. Rochdale? Where is that? Never heard of it!

“Yes, I am a feminist, but I will turn my back on those young white English girls who were raped in Oldham and other places because I have been ordered to cover it all up by Comrade Starmer, who was instrumental in covering up the initial story at the time under the CPS. In the UK, failure is rewarded, and Comrade Starmer received a knighthood from the People’s Soviet Republic of Britain’s puppet monarchy for that cover up, as much as the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, received a knighthood for turning London into a crime-ridden bloodbath.

“We in the Labour Party are committed to coverups and lies, as well as virtue signalling our moral superiority over everyone else, even though we are blatant hypocrites and deceitful cowards.

“No one will question me, Commissar Jess Phillips or our decisions to cover up the mass grooming and rape gangs and the heinous crimes committed on vulnerable white English girls by protected groups of rapists.”

INGSOC NOTICE 4339921-A-93332HHHSEW-12RRRRRRRAPE

UNNAMED INDIVIDUALS WHO RAPED 10,286 YOUNG UNDERAGE ENGLISH GIRLS IN SECTOR 34, YORKSHIRE OVER A PROLONGED PERIOD OF 10 YEARS WERE TODAY AWARDED 15 GRAMS OF EXTRA CHOCOLATE RATIONS AND GIVEN PROTECTION BY THE LABOUR PARTY INDEFINITELY TO CONTINUE DOING WHAT THEY DO TO THE YOUNG GIRLS. THE LABOUR PARTY COMMENDS THIS SORT OF BEHAVIOUR AND DENY IT EVER HAPPENED. IF YOU READ THIS AND QUESTION IT IN ANY WAY WE WILL PUNISH YOU FOR THOUGHTCRIMES AGAINST COMRADE STARMER, COMMISSAR PHILLIPS AND THE BIG STATE. HAVE A NICE FUCKING DAY!