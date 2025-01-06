Fickle Elon Musk Algorithm Malfunctions by Dumping Farage

The thing is if you live by algos and binary, you don’t understand the nuances, and grey areas of things, stuff like politics. Elon Musk, like most insular and ignorant Americans or new Americans, can only see things in black and white, either something is completely good or bad, black or white. Much like George W. Bush and Rumsfeld during the second Gulf War when they stated “You Are Either With Us, Or With the Terrorists”.

Much like a spoiled child, billionaires who are used to getting what they want at a drop of a hat, or drop of a few $100 million go a bit haywire if their will is not exercised. Naturally, they throw their toys out of the pram in fits of rage. Yes, Farage is getting rather soft and self-congratulatory, but he still is the supposed Godfather of a Brexit that never actually happened and the leader of the Reform Party that could possibly change the face of British politics forever.

If Musk moved his operations to the UK, and integrated within British culture, he would probably be listened to a bit more, but simply blasting orders from far away will not suffice. That would of course be suicide for Musk though because the Labour government would then take large chunks of his money through their punitive taxation policies.

Musk is correct about Labour being a disaster, we all fucking know that, but he is being autistic about this. You don’t shout on Twitter/twatter/X or whatever it’s called today, if Musk wants something done he should do it, not announce his displeasure, or orders, on some sclerotic and stupid social network.

The flitting nature of people like Elon Musk, who have to constantly move their attention from one thing to the next, is a symptom of taking too much on their plate. What with space rockets to Mars, brain implants, electric cars, personal robots, social networks and dealing with Trump, plus all the other bollocks, he now wants to sort the UK out. Dude, people have been trying to sort this place out for 1,000s of years, it ain’t going to happen on Twitter X. There are always going to be incompetent cunts like Labour governments who ruin things for everyone, it just is what it is.

Insular Americans (or Afrikaner imports) are clueless about the UK, you fucking well come and live here and see what is going on, get involved, and you will see that this place is not America or Pretoria. The British class system is one variable, along with the deep historical, and traditional nature embedded within its societal structure. The only saving grace for these types of people is they get bored very easily and along with their short attention span move on to something else. Forget Britain, what’s left of it will soon disappear under the waves.