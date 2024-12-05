Keir Starmer Targets: “The Gift that Keeps On Giving!”

If Nigel Farage and the Reform Party can’t capitalise off the utter incompetence and idiocy of the worst PM this country has ever witnessed, i.e. Comrade Keir Starmer, then Reform and Farage are sadly not fit for purpose either. Simply put, Starmer is the gift that keeps on giving, he and his perfectly incompetent crew of pseudo-communist miscreants are not only a gift to Britain’s enemies in far-flung lands, but to political opponents in Westminster.

The Gift that Keeps On Giving

The idiocy, naivety and sheer misguided hubris of the prime minister to set unachievable targets to an already faltering and bankrupt economy which has actively been run down to the ground by Labour attacking the cash cow of business and entrepreneurship is a testament to the faltering beast of inadequacy, stupidity and mediocrity.

Let’s face it, Starmer is a mediocre person, a robotic less than human automaton controlled by dark Marxists in the wings who dare not show their ugly faces. This is the worrying thing, he is being controlled by some very shady people with some very shady agendas.

How Many Resets Upon Resets?

Today, Starmer was told that he has to ‘Reset‘ his premiership. Obviously, his controllers along with the public are not very happy.

Polishing a turd never works, and Starmer’s Labour is a festering bluebottle fly laden smelly turd of gigantic proportions. The funniest part of this entire debacle is that Starmer has set himself, or someone in the sidelines has set him, some pretty unrealistic targets with the communistic 5-year plan that invariably doom him and his party to certain failure.

But, don’t get sidelined or distracted by this nonsense. The ruse of ‘targets’ is a distraction to the gross misconduct, failure and sleaze of his party’s first 150 days. Starmer has no target apart from fucking people over and emptying their wallets — that’s his fucking target.