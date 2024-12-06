MasterChef Gregg Wallace Comes Out as Trans Woman

Sexual allegations against former MasterChef BBC presenter Gregg Wallace were up in the air today after ‘she’ came out as a trans woman.

Champion for trans women’s rights

Because of his transgender status, the multiples of ‘middle-class women of a certain age’ have no stockinged legs to stand on regarding sexual allegations brought against the former presenter. They were all accused of transphobia today and warned by LGBTQP+ groups.

Trans groups welcomed the announcement and vowed to support Wallace after his transition.

“I have transitioned to be a dolly bird. I am now a trans woman, and if you try to prosecute me, I am protected by trans laws and anti-hate laws. Look at my tits? I just can’t stop playing with them. Now ‘scuse me, I’m off to the women’s changing room in my local gym. Oof! Down boy, down!”