17.7 C
London
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentHard Boiled Egg For MasterChef Gregg Wallace
Entertainment

Hard Boiled Egg For MasterChef Gregg Wallace

SALFORD - England - Apparently some hard-boiled egg celebrity called Gregg Wallace is currently on the naughty chair.

Daily Squib
By Biff Wellington
gregg wallace masterchef cunt

Apparently some chav cunt is in a bit of bovver with the wimmin. Whoever had the idea of putting a brutish subclass oaf in front of the cameras on the telly to supposedly host a ‘gourmet’ cooking show is a fucking genius. Cue the slap worthy egg head without the brains — Gregg Wallace.

Dumbed down shite

Unfortunately, putting shisters like this piece of faecal matter on the box is a symptom of our times and the way the BBC is dumbing down the content it vomits from its socialist orifice. Gone are the days when personalities with actual authority, class and style were given the spotlight, now it’s some fucking grotesque leering East End bricklayer tasting and judging the scallops.

The BBC is sadly a place where deviants like this guy are celebrated, and it is rather sad that the beeb never seems to learn its lesson in employing utter wankers and cunts.

Having said that, what has this oaf done that’s so bad? Has he committed a criminal act?

Well, we hate to defend arseholes like this bald fucker, but what has he done?

It goes with the territory, if you’re going to employ low-class knuckle dragging unprofessional builder types, you’re going to get the banter. What do these fucking people expect?

Get over it, and get over yourselves.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Comrade Starmer Relaunching Soviet Labour With Even More Communism
Next article
MOTOR NEWS: Classic Jaguar Cars on Display in Gridlington
Daily Squib
Biff Wellingtonhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.