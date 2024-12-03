Hard Boiled Egg For MasterChef Gregg Wallace

Apparently some chav cunt is in a bit of bovver with the wimmin. Whoever had the idea of putting a brutish subclass oaf in front of the cameras on the telly to supposedly host a ‘gourmet’ cooking show is a fucking genius. Cue the slap worthy egg head without the brains — Gregg Wallace.

Dumbed down shite

Unfortunately, putting shisters like this piece of faecal matter on the box is a symptom of our times and the way the BBC is dumbing down the content it vomits from its socialist orifice. Gone are the days when personalities with actual authority, class and style were given the spotlight, now it’s some fucking grotesque leering East End bricklayer tasting and judging the scallops.

The BBC is sadly a place where deviants like this guy are celebrated, and it is rather sad that the beeb never seems to learn its lesson in employing utter wankers and cunts.

Having said that, what has this oaf done that’s so bad? Has he committed a criminal act?

Well, we hate to defend arseholes like this bald fucker, but what has he done?

It goes with the territory, if you’re going to employ low-class knuckle dragging unprofessional builder types, you’re going to get the banter. What do these fucking people expect?

Get over it, and get over yourselves.