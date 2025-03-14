17.7 C
London
Friday, March 14, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentCelebrity Couple 'ARE dating' and 'have been together for 'over a year'
Entertainment

Celebrity Couple ‘ARE dating’ and ‘have been together for ‘over a year’

HOLLYWOOD - USA - A celebrity couple are dating and have been together for over a year.

Daily Squib
By Polly Ester
ai
celebrity couple

They have been at the centre of romance rumours for over a year but have repeatedly insisted they are merely friends. The celebrity couple are truly in love, it has spectacularly been revealed.

Now the Daily Mail is reporting that a celebrity and another celebrity are not only indeed dating – but have been for ‘well over a year.’

After observing them at the affair, a source told the Mail about their bond, ‘It’s gotta be another “showmance.” There is definitely nothing real there.’

Read More
Celebrity smiles after celebrity’s romance ‘confirmed’

‘The celebrity couple are the worst kept secret of the entire history of everything, including the second world war. No one really asks them anything because they don’t need to,’ it was added.

Over the weekend, the celebrity pair were seen together in a snap shared by another celebrity, further fuelling romance rumours.

In other news, a man fell over whilst walking his dog, and a woman accidentally put some socks in the wrong drawer at home.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Commissar Reeves Announces Great News About the Shrinking UK Economy
Daily Squib
Polly Esterhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -Pacospain.com

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.