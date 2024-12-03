MOTOR NEWS: Classic Jaguar Cars on Display in Gridlington

17.7 C
GRIDLINGTON - England - Visitors were able to see classic Jaguar cars from all eras and marques, with a show on Sunday at Gridlington's historic house and gardens, and another show across Yabdidge village on Monday.

By Rawdon Glover
jaguar car show Jaguar cars
A classic 1960 Jaguar XK150 was also on display at the car show

From 10am to 4pm, classic and retro Jaguar cars took over the stunning estate of Gridlington, promising a day filled with family fun. There was live music, street food, and an onsite bar which only sold the popular Bud Light beer.

Classic Jaguar Cars

Event entry was free to those with an annual membership or a day pass to the historic house.

On Monday, more than 150 classic Jaguar cars drove into the heart of Yabdidge village for yet another annual Yabdidge Village Classic Jaguar Car Show.

Bumble Green, the Market Place, Dingle Place, Frangrimble Bridge and Prinnyplop Bridge all were used to display the vehicles.

Humphrey Hincklefroth, who organised the event together with Gridlington Markets Company, said: “We’ve a stupendous variety of vintage and classic Jaguar cars on display to honour the classic British heritage of the car company.

“Each year there are a few quite rare Jaguars – this year we have a 1935 S.S. 90 ‘Captain Black’ with a 2.6-litre sidevalve straight-six.

“This model was road-registered as AVC 318 on 1 June 1935, chassis 249478 became the first sports car that company founder William Lyons was to deliver to a customer.”

Gridlington Classic Jaguar Car Show is a really lovely event worth visiting

“Obviously, for anyone who knows and loves Jaguar cars, there’s plenty to see and plenty of opportunity to chat with the owners.

“For families looking for an interesting day out, where better than Gridlington. Enjoy the displays of cars, and make the most of Yabdidge village too.”

The event was co-organised by Gridlington Markets Company. Alongside the cars on display, there was a small Outdoor Market in Gridlington Market Place and the Market Hall was open between 11am and 4pm.

Rawdon Gloverhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

