17.7 C
London
Thursday, August 1, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldHuw Edwards Proud to Join BBC Hall of Shame
World

Huw Edwards Proud to Join BBC Hall of Shame

LONDON - England - Long-time BBC News presenter Huw Edwards is to join the despicable BBC Hall of Shame.

Daily Squib
By Pedro Fialle
BBC HALL OF SHAME

It’s gratifying to know that your TV Licence tax money has gone to great use, and next week the BBC is going to air a special tribute show honouring their paedophiles of the past and present who were paid immense salaries — at your fucking expense. Yes, the BBC Hall of Shame series is back and this time they will be honouring the career of Huw Edwards, a long-standing BBC news presenter who is also a nonce. Not everyone at the BBC is a known paedophile, but it seems the corporation’s history is peppered with pederasty.

BBC Hall of Shame

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards was one of the highest paid employees for the corporation, and presented the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and Platinum Jubilee in 2022, the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 and also the funeral of Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021.

He has pleaded guilty to making seven category A images, the most serious classification of indecent images of child abuse as young as 6-years-old, on a phone.

Edwards also made 12 category B images and 22 category C images. The offences are contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

Category A involves images involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism; Category B covers images which show non-penetrative sexual activity; while Category C is for indecent images not within categories B or C.

BBC bosses have admitted giving Huw Edwards a pay rise — despite knowing eight months ago that he had been arrested for child pornography offences.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Britain to Present Machete Fighting and Stabbing as New Olympic Event
Next article
Prince Harry ‘Ready to End Royal Rift’ – But Only On One Condition
Daily Squib
Pedro Fiallehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.