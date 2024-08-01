Huw Edwards Proud to Join BBC Hall of Shame

It’s gratifying to know that your TV Licence tax money has gone to great use, and next week the BBC is going to air a special tribute show honouring their paedophiles of the past and present who were paid immense salaries — at your fucking expense. Yes, the BBC Hall of Shame series is back and this time they will be honouring the career of Huw Edwards, a long-standing BBC news presenter who is also a nonce. Not everyone at the BBC is a known paedophile, but it seems the corporation’s history is peppered with pederasty.

BBC Hall of Shame

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards was one of the highest paid employees for the corporation, and presented the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 and Platinum Jubilee in 2022, the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011 and also the funeral of Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021.

He has pleaded guilty to making seven category A images, the most serious classification of indecent images of child abuse as young as 6-years-old, on a phone.

Edwards also made 12 category B images and 22 category C images. The offences are contrary to sections 1(1)(a) and 6 of the Protection of Children Act 1978.

Category A involves images involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism; Category B covers images which show non-penetrative sexual activity; while Category C is for indecent images not within categories B or C.

BBC bosses have admitted giving Huw Edwards a pay rise — despite knowing eight months ago that he had been arrested for child pornography offences.