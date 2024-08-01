Prince Harry ‘Ready to End Royal Rift’ – But Only On One Condition

Prince Harry would consider putting his “swords down” and ending the rift with the Royal Family, as long as one important matter is solved, claims an insider source. It is a small ask from the prince that the family dispute is ended on one condition.

The ongoing rift with the royal family has been troubling Harry because it is causing trouble with the Sussex brand profiting from exploiting his royal lineage in America.

A source has told a tabloid magazine, Harry would make amends if one particular issue could be remedied.

Taking the Knee

Harry is demanding that King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate take the knee and publicly apologise to him and Meghan Markle whilst being filmed by a Netflix camera crew in Buckingham Palace.

The tabloid added: “He’s not asking for much, just the royal family bending their knee to him and Meghan and to make a public grovelling apology for all the wrong they have done to him and his wife.”

Harry has been fighting for four years to besmirch and taint the name of the Windsor royal family, but now that profits are down, and some Americans are waking up to being fooled by Meghan and Harry, he is desperate to be taken back into the family fold — but only on this one condition.