PR Experts: Why Harry and Meghan Trying to Get Back With Royals

Public relations experts for a top firm have analysed the recent reports that a meeting took place at the ROSL, in St. James, London. The supposedly clandestine meeting took place between the staff of King Charles III and the Sussexes, who were negotiating a possible realignment of relations with the royal family.

Who leaked the details of the meeting to the press is debatable, but it is more than likely that the Sussex team wanted to show off their bid for reconciliation to the global press, thus displaying to the media and their fans that they are still relevant and “royal” despite courting celebrity Hollywood status in the last few years?

The Sussexes have solidified their image apart from royal circles, and their claim to “fame” existed on dishing the dirt on the Windsors, but lately this tactic for attention has waned, so now they are desperate to garner more ammo, possibly for another Netflix series or another book.

“The Megxit stuff is old-hat now, and they can’t keep rehashing the same old tripe. Harry and Meghan need new material to moan about to the media circus and to bolster their fan network. This is their technique, and they need to be within the royal fold for new material so they can denigrate the royal family as much as possible, resulting in more attention and lucrative media deals for themselves,” a PR insider revealed.

Prince Harry even leaked details of a phone call to King Charles on his 75th birthday, amongst many leaks by both Harry and Meghan Markle to their preferred media sources.

The King was really disappointed with the entire debacle because within hours of the “private” conversation the details were leaked from the Sussex side to favoured media and that really crossed the line in the sand for the Royal Family because so very little of their lives is genuinely private.

Hollywood rumours currently circulating are that another film about the caustic relationship between the estranged Sussexes and the royal family are in the early phases, with Harry and Meghan having a thorough hand in the project. As yet, these are unconfirmed reports.

Should the royal family trust such desperate attempts at reconciliation after years of incessant attacks?