World

America’s Sham Elections: Illegal Immigrants Registered to Vote Democrat

NEW YORK - USA - America's sham elections are a testament to massive levels of corruption where illegal immigrants are registered to vote Democrat.

By Daryl Rhea
America's Sham Elections

The 2020 elections were a verified sham. Anyone who was watching the results saw the sudden shift in votes for Biden out of absolutely nowhere. The 2024 US Elections will most certainly prove to be another sham election. The corruption and dishonesty is so thick here that it all stinks to high heaven. With millions of illegal immigrants registered to vote, the Democrats are ensured another election win like 2020 in America’s sham elections.

America’s Sham Elections

We can safely state that due to the corrupt practices of the Democrat Party, democracy does not exist in the United States any more, which is kind of ironic in a weird way seeing as the name of the party that is cheating democracy suggests some sort of democratic value to it.

If you ever wondered why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris let in 20 million illegal immigrants into the USA, this is why they did it. Many of the illegal immigrants are utilised by Democrat funded NGOs and bribed with phone cards, cash, food and alcohol to register to vote.

These illegal immigrants are also shipped around city to city by the authorities so they can register in multiple states and cities.

There is also a very good reason why Democrat run states have banned in person voting only, IDs needed to vote, and registration cards needed to vote. In the UK, for example, valid photo IDs are needed to vote, and postal votes are only given to registered householders through the council tax register. All votes are counted by hand, whereas in the US none of these points are mandatory.

Democrat Party Election Technique: Ballot harvesting, illegal immigrant voter registration and postal vote fraud 

  • 47 states have the option of early in person voting
  • No ID is required to vote in the US elections, and some people can vote as many times as they want, unlike the UK where to vote one needs valid ID
  • The earliest state allows you to vote 50 DAYS BEFORE the election i.e. last week of September
  • Average is 27 days before
  • In addition, anyone can request a postal ballot, including illegal immigrants
  • Most states allow these to be lodged from 45 working days before election day, i.e. Sept 15
  • Paid Democrat operatives on the ground start pounding pavement in September, getting as many as possible to vote early
  • Financial incentives are offered by Democrat operatives to voters for their positive Democrat postal votes
  • Often by mid-October the race is already over. Unless it is super close, so much of the lead will have already been “banked” it will be impossible to overturn
  • Hundreds of thousands of deceased people, and millions of partially completed votes, along with illegal immigrants’ votes are accepted by Democrat controlled states
  • The Democrat Party utilises an organised system of Ballot Harvesting which ensures their candidates win elections

