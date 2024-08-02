17.7 C
Buying Illegal Drugs on Facebook and Instagram is So Easy Kids Can Do It

MENLO PARK - USA - Buying illegal drugs on Facebook and Instagram is as easy as kids play, and no one can shut it down.

By Omar Suarez
Facebook marketplace and Instagram are the ideal places for drug dealers to sell cocaine, heroin, meth, ketamine, crack, and fentanyl, especially to minors a Wall Street Journal article recently revealed. It seems that buying illegal drugs on Facebook and Instagram is nothing more than kids play. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is the new drug dealer in town, and his company is making huge ad profits from selling addictive substances like fentanyl which is over 1000 times more addictive than heroin.

Meta’s advertising profits are obviously increasing, especially after the hardcore drugs are being sold on Facebook and Instagram. Why shouldn’t Mark Zuckerberg profit from selling illegal drugs online? His company is fully protected by the Federal state and is not culpable for any of its actions. The police and drug enforcement agencies as well as politicians totally ignore the issue, as does the useless oversight committees on the Senate Floor.

“Zuckerberg and Meta are above the law. He can sell what he wants to anyone he wants and profit off hard drugs, prostitution or whatever, as well as run ads for well-known brands right next to the drug pictures. No one is allowed to touch this guy, and he’s laughing all the way to the offshore bank for it,” one commentator revealed about the drug ad profits for Meta.

Of course, to many agencies Zuckerberg and Meta are a serious asset for data collection, and this is why he and his company are given untouchable status. Furthermore, Zuckerberg is an asset heavily used in skewing US elections, and this is why he is extra untouchable.

Need some N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (street name DMT) a powerful hallucinogen in powdered form? No problem, just go to Facebook Marketplace or Instagram, click on the ad and put in an order directly with the dealer through a link taking you to a chat on WhatsApp, Snapchat or Telegram. It’s as easy as that. You can order cocaine in the morning, a smidgeon of heroin for the afternoon, and maybe some ketamine or fentanyl for the evening.

Yeah, inevitably, a few kids fall through the cracks and die from the drugs they acquired from Facebook and Instagram. Naturally, these are immediately hushed up, and the parents are silenced. It’s just another process that has to be dealt with by the Meta machine — collateral damage. When ad revenue is this high, deaths are a minor issue.

