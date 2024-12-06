17.7 C
World

Arise Sir Sadiq Khan Knight of the Realm

LONDON - England - Arise Sir Sadiq Khan Knight of the Realm. The Labour controlled honours system will give the mayor a knighthood.

Daily Squib
By Tre Torre
arise sir sadiq khan

How do you know that the honours system is not valid any more and England as a nation has been defeated from the inside? Well, arise Sir Sadiq Khan, an imposter who has infiltrated the very capital city of this defeated country.

Rewards for Failure

England has been defeated, and its blood soaked capital city where crime is rampant with no end in sight is a place where all hope has truly been lost.

Now that the virtue signalling socialists have taken over the honours system, scum like Sadiq Khan, a hideous, vile creature of great disrepute, perversion and corruption will be knighted by a member of the royal family.

Knightmare

If the royals had any choice in the matter, they would most probably put this foreign insidious parasitical treasonous savage in the Tower of London where he would await for his head to be removed from his body via the axe man, but since the royal family have no powers any more, they are now simple servants to socialist politicians who have all the power.

Arise Sir Sadiq Khan, knight of the realm…a broken, defeated, defiled realm.

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
