Britons Should Have the Right to Bear Arms in Self Defence

After the grisly events and horrendous tragedy at Southport where a psychopathic killer stabbed 11 children and two adults, resulting in the sad death of three of the children, all it would have taken to stop that cowardly action would have been someone on the scene with a gun. Weapons like guns have been criminalised in the UK, but in the event of self-defence, they could be instrumental in stopping an attacker like the one in Southport. In the UK, any weapon used in self-defence is criminalised, and a person defending themselves, or their family from a killer would go to jail for a long sentence if the attacker is harmed. This does not make any sense, because under the current UK law, criminals and murderers seem to have more rights than the victims.

Handguns were banned in the UK in 1997 following the Dunblane school shooting. The Firearms (Amendment) Act 1997 and the Firearms (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 1997 made it illegal to privately own most handguns in Great Britain. The amendment to the law in 1997 under the Tony Blair government made the entirely wrong decision, because handguns are not the problem — people are.

With responsible and reasonable laws, citizens in the UK should be allowed to defend themselves from attackers who wish to do them or their family harm. By allowing decent law-abiding citizens the right to use and carry handguns, pepper spray, tasers the attackers will think twice about messing with people. As it stands in the UK, the criminals have all the guns they want anyway, and a ban means nothing to them. Criminals can buy guns in places like pub car parks for as little as £60, and can even buy machine guns for as little as £600.

Under the massive levels of unfettered immigration of undocumented, unskilled elements into the UK which started under the Blair government in 1997 onwards, and ever since there has been a huge rise in crime in the UK. Tony Blair abolished the Primary Purpose Rule in 1997, this rule made it easier for people to bring their spouses to the UK.

Additionally, the work visa rules were relaxed after the Primary Purpose Rule was abolished. The EU expanded to include Eastern and Central European countries between 2004 and 2007 and a huge influx into the UK ensued. Under the Conservative governments of 14 years, millions of immigrants legal and illegal were let in through the porous open borders. Under Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government, net migration was unusually high in the year ending June 2024, at 728,000, driven by an increase in non-EU citizens coming to the UK, mainly from India. Citizens did not ask for this. Every day they are being victimised, and they have no way to defend themselves.

According to league tables regarding criminality by nationality, one in fifty Albanians in the UK are in jail.

From a migrant population of nearly 53,000 Albanians living in the UK who do not have UK citizenship, more than 1,200 Albanians have been sent to prison.

Albanians are ranked first among more than 130 nationalities in terms of the number of prisoners per 10,000 individuals in the UK from their respective countries. Albanians are followed by Kosovans, Vietnamese, Algerians, Jamaicans, Eritreans, Iraqis, and Somalis.

The right to bear arms is a human right every law-abiding citizen should be afforded, and it should be implemented fully into UK law, especially in times when crime is at such a high level as it is today.

We have a human right to defend ourselves, and a right to defend our families, and our property, and this right should be given to us without the fear of prosecution. The right to bear arms would also serve as a deterrent, because violent criminals would think twice about committing their heinous crimes if they knew that citizens could be armed. The right to bear arms is a very serious right that should be afforded to every law-abiding citizen in the United Kingdom.

You can make a difference, voice your concerns regarding this important matter to your local MPs, write into parliament, spread the word far and wide. If enough people speak up, eventually our voices will be heard.