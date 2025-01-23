17.7 C
London
Thursday, January 23, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldThe Kind of Inclusive Diverse Killers Allowed to Roam the Streets of...
World

The Kind of Inclusive Diverse Killers Allowed to Roam the Streets of Britain

SOUTHPORT - England - Britain is a dangerous country to live in where monstrous killers are allowed to roam the streets.

Daily Squib
By Dee Fennselass
ai
KILLER BW killers

In a country where dangerous killers are allowed to roam the streets unhindered, and where defending yourself with a weapon is illegal, there is no safety. The UK is one of the most dangerous countries to live in because it allows people to come here from anywhere without any checks, documents or skills. Ghettoes are allowed to flourish in this country from cultures that have different values to Britain, and not only that, these killers roaming the streets of Britain are protected by the lacklustre permissive socialist system. If you import the Third World, you become the Third World.

Our children are not safe because there are no allowances for self-defence. If a person had a gun when the Southport killer entered the Taylor Swift event where multiple children died, then the killer could have been stopped. Because of Britain’s prohibitive self-defence laws, those young girls and teachers were horribly mutilated by Axel Rudakubana, who will be sentenced today.

Despite his horrific crimes, he will live a cosy life in prison for his short sentence where he will go on courses, and enjoy lots of facilities like gyms, leisure activities, full healthcare and maybe safari tours.

In the UK, if a killer enters your property and tries to kill you and your family, you can be prosecuted if you use force against the killer that is deemed disproportionate. In other words, you will go to prison for a long time for defending your family. Such is the insanity of UK law, which leaves decent citizens defenceless. Amongst all of this, even the police do not have guns, when criminals and terrorists have guns, knives, machetes and everything else.

You may be walking in the street, or your children may be enjoying a party somewhere, nowhere is safe, as these monsters are roaming the streets freely. What’s more, don’t even think of using a weapon to defend yourself from these killers, because you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There is no safety, there is nowhere to run, you cannot defend yourself.

Britain is unsafe to live in.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
Comrade Starmer: “Soviet Britain Under Threat From Capitalist Enemy Trump”
Daily Squib
Dee Fennselasshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.