The Kind of Inclusive Diverse Killers Allowed to Roam the Streets of Britain

In a country where dangerous killers are allowed to roam the streets unhindered, and where defending yourself with a weapon is illegal, there is no safety. The UK is one of the most dangerous countries to live in because it allows people to come here from anywhere without any checks, documents or skills. Ghettoes are allowed to flourish in this country from cultures that have different values to Britain, and not only that, these killers roaming the streets of Britain are protected by the lacklustre permissive socialist system. If you import the Third World, you become the Third World.

Our children are not safe because there are no allowances for self-defence. If a person had a gun when the Southport killer entered the Taylor Swift event where multiple children died, then the killer could have been stopped. Because of Britain’s prohibitive self-defence laws, those young girls and teachers were horribly mutilated by Axel Rudakubana, who will be sentenced today.

Despite his horrific crimes, he will live a cosy life in prison for his short sentence where he will go on courses, and enjoy lots of facilities like gyms, leisure activities, full healthcare and maybe safari tours.

In the UK, if a killer enters your property and tries to kill you and your family, you can be prosecuted if you use force against the killer that is deemed disproportionate. In other words, you will go to prison for a long time for defending your family. Such is the insanity of UK law, which leaves decent citizens defenceless. Amongst all of this, even the police do not have guns, when criminals and terrorists have guns, knives, machetes and everything else.

You may be walking in the street, or your children may be enjoying a party somewhere, nowhere is safe, as these monsters are roaming the streets freely. What’s more, don’t even think of using a weapon to defend yourself from these killers, because you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There is no safety, there is nowhere to run, you cannot defend yourself.

Britain is unsafe to live in.