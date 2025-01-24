Don’t Spend Any Money For the Next Four Years

We may not have many rights left in the UK, and the people have been rendered pretty much powerless by a Big State socialist machine that shreds wealth with punitive taxes upon taxes and bureaucratic red-tape that prohibits most business, but there is one way, one tiny chink of light in this darkness created by Labour — your spending. It does not matter if you are an individual or a struggling business, you can fight back, you can show your disapproval of the evil pestilence that has befallen the nation. Do not spend, do not buy, do not purchase, instead save your money.

It’s not exactly a revolutionary thing, of course — to not spend, but it will hit Labour in the pocket, and it will accelerate their already precipitous demise.

One thing we have learned about socialists and Marxists like Labour is that they have no idea how business and commerce work, they have zero understanding about the economy, or how it functions, and this ignorance can be used to the advantage of the millions and millions of people who want serious change not only from Labour, but from the equally socialistic Conservative Party. The only difference between the Labour Party and the Conservatives is that the Tories have a little more understanding of what the private sector does and means towards an economy. People like Rachel Reeves, not only do not have any economic qualifications, but they have no experience in business, seeing as they have been employed as pen pushing Marxist civil servants for their entire miserable lives.

Do not spend, do not make big purchases unless it is really necessary, do not buy properties, do not buy vehicles, do not buy little knick-knacks, useless junk, stuff that you do not need. You can splash some cash if you travel abroad for a holiday or whatever, because it’s outside the UK. If you are contemplating selling a property in the UK, consider moving the money out of the UK and into property in a country that will not eviscerate your assets with heavy taxation.

Millions of voters were tricked into voting for Labour during the election because they blatantly lied to the electorate and reneged on all of their false promises. Yes, this is usually expected, but the sheer level of lying this time was ginormous.

Do not spend. Save your money. Diversify. Fight back. Don’t spend any money