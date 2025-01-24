17.7 C
“I’m not going back to Haiti!” Oh Yes, You Are! Democrats Losing Their Core Voters

NEW YORK - USA - Oh dear, the Democrats are losing their core voter base as dangerous illegal immigrant criminals are deported.

There’s nothing more beautiful than to see some of the wonderful Fox News footage of illegal immigrant criminals being deported from American Democrat-run ‘Sanctuary Cities‘.

Looks like the Democrats are losing some of their core voter base, as the MS13 gang members, rapists, drug dealers and murderers are all deported by the wonderfully rejuvenated ICE agency. Under Biden’s tenure, over 15 million illegal immigrants were allowed into the US, with no checks or documents. Amongst these numbers, there were many criminals.

God Bless Trump and the United States. Unfortunately, across the pond we are doomed to destruction as the Labour government has no impetus or desire to stop the illegal immigration. London alone, a cesspit of detritus, and utter misery, is so deluged with illegal immigrants – one in twelve people in the capital city is illegal. With incompetent and insidious cockroaches like Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, every day lived in the capital is a nightmare that never goes away.

Criminals in the UK cannot be removed because the ECHR rules against it every time. Along with Labour transience, and the decay of any political will to actually act with some fucking balls, nothing is done, time, and time again irrespective of the socialist Tories or socialist Labour being in power.

Maybe one day someone with some actual testicles will do something about this utter despairing mess in the UK — doubt it.

