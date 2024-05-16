17.7 C
London
Thursday, May 16, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldSadiq Khan Congratulates London Being Twinned With Port-au-Prince, Haiti
World

Sadiq Khan Congratulates London Being Twinned With Port-au-Prince, Haiti

LONDON - England - Proud Mayor Sadiq Khan will today celebrate the capital city being twinned to Port-au-Prince in Haiti.

Daily Squib
By Jack
LONDON PORT AU PRINCE KNIFE CRIME sadiq khan

It’s official, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan will today proudly celebrate the capital city of Britain London being twinned with Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

“I am so proud of the machete crime in London. Daily I read the reports of thousands of knife crime incidents and the gangs terrorising ordinary citizens, it’s brilliant, there is now literally no difference between London and Haiti,” the Mayor of London Khan said on Thursday.

It could be now illegal for criminals and gang members who are predominantly blacks committing the butchery to not carry machetes and zombie knives. For fear of being called racist and forbidden to stop crime by Sadiq Khan, the police are now impotent.

Inspector Unte revealed that it is “better to do paperwork in the office” than stop crime.

“We see the statistics and crime data every day from our offices. This is awful and horrific. My officers are really scared about the stuff we read about. Just yesterday I was in the video monitoring room and witnessed a horrendous crime by a rabid pack of machete carrying blacks robbing a pregnant white woman in Tottenham High Street. Of course, we could not do anything because it would be racist to intervene. Hey Julie, can I have another cup of tea and some scones, thanks?”

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Henry Kissinger’s WW3 Ghost: “Drums of War So Loud They Hurt My Ears”
Next article
Trump Not Much Chance of Re-election – Reasons Why
Daily Squib
Jackhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »