Trump Not Much Chance of Re-election – Reasons Why

Sure, Donald J. Trump has a lot of followers, and many people are fed up with the demented ramblings from useless Joe Biden, but the truth is, what chance does Trump have against an entire biased system weaponised against him? Re-election is thus a distant dream away.

The CIA/NSA and all other intelligence agencies are actively working under the control of the people who control Joe Biden. Even though Joe Biden is meant to be the President of the United States, he is completely controlled by others because his dementia is at such an advanced stage. In this respect, he is the perfect puppet president because he can be controlled to do anything the people behind the scenes want him to do. Why would these people want a president like Donald Trump, who has a mind of his own and can make his own decisions? This would be a very scary scenario because the people behind the scenes would not have much power and control any more.

BREAKING – EXPOSING THE CIA: “So the agencies kind of, like, all got together and said, we’re not gonna tell Trump…Director of the CIA would keep [information from Trump]…” A project manager working in Cyber Operations for the @CIA and an @NSAGov contractor with top-secret… pic.twitter.com/TXq8ZjJEBq — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 1, 2024

The entire US justice system has been weaponised and perverted to attack Trump, reduce his wealth and his will to run for office, as well as to keep him tied up in useless petty court cases that will stop him campaigning to be president.

All government federal agencies and departments are working against Donald Trump, including the entire electoral system for counting votes, etc.

The entire media machine apart from a very few are aligned with the Democrat socialists of America and support Biden 100%.

The entire military infrastructure has been turned against Trump, despite him thinking they are behind him.

Democrat states are the most populated areas of America, and with Biden’s open door policy for migrants, they will all vote for the re-election of Biden after being fast-tracked as US citizens by the Biden administration. Under Biden’s tenure, he has let in 10-15 million odd illegal immigrants from some of the poorest parts of the world, and all of these people count as an extra vote for the Democrats. Illegal immigration is essentially a voter farming operation for socialists not only in the USA, but this technique was actively applied in the UK (Tony Blair) as well.

The entire breadth of Silicon Valley and Big Tech are completely against Trump, and will exercise all manner of techniques to thwart his campaign. If you own the biggest monopoly search engine and support Biden, it’s a no-brainer that your search engine will be skewed in favour of Biden and only present negative results for Trump.

All in all, it will be a miracle if Trump is re-elected into office. The only way he can ever come into power would be through an active violent insurrection because the entire machinery of the US government and communications industry is weaponised against him.