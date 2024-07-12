The Deadly Perils of Being a Policeman In Modern America

Imagine waking up every day, not knowing whether you are going to be dragged along a motorway hanging onto a car door at high speed or end up shot in the back by some 10-year-old ghetto kid with an AK-47 machine gun? These are the perils of working in America as a policeman. These brave men and women of the police should be commended for the bravery they display in a wild jungle of insanity where each moment of life could be their very last. One moment everything is supposedly calm, the next requires quick thinking and agility of actions. If the policeman acts to save his life, or the lives of others, some States will even attempt to prosecute officers simply for doing their jobs. Being a policeman in America these days is a hazard only the few come away from unscathed.

Buffalo, New York — On July 10, 2024, at about 12:30 a.m., Buffalo Police Officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Kensington Avenue at Poultney Avenue for an apparent speeding violation and tinted windows. During the stop, officers noticed a 6-year-old boy in the front passenger seat without a seat belt. When asked for his driving licence, 25-year-old Dae’von Roberts admitted he did not have it with him but provided another form of identification. Upon checking the ID, officers found no record of a valid driving licence for Roberts. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Roberts instead sped away, with one officer hanging onto the car door. As the vehicle accelerated to over 60 MPH, the officer drew his weapon and shot Roberts multiple times. Both the officer and Roberts fell out of the vehicle. The officer immediately ran to the car and safely pulled the 6-year-old boy from the front seat. The child was unharmed. Officers on the scene administered first aid to Roberts, who was then transported to Erie County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The officer involved was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. A subsequent search of the vehicle, which was not registered to Roberts, revealed a 9 mm Taurus handgun under the driver’s seat. Roberts was identified as the half-brother of Jaylen Griffin, a 12-year-old boy who went missing in 2020 and whose remains were discovered in April 2024. Records show that Roberts was recently indicted in June on charges of firing gunshots following a vigil for his brother on April 22. Although no one was injured in that incident, Roberts faced felony charges of attempted assault and weapons possession. He had pleaded not guilty and was released under supervision.