Joe Biden Fully Endorses Vice President Trump

This is getting very sad right now. Along with calling Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, “Putin” now Joe Biden is fully endorsing Vice President Trump. How sad and deluded can the Democrats be to let this charade continue any longer?

Sleepy Joe needs a holiday, he needs to be put to bed so he can stare at the bare walls for hours or whatever he does at home. Give the guy his daily ice cream, feed him his green mush, fuckin’ do something for fuck’s sake.

Where’s Vice President Trump?

The people who have been running this sham for the past four years must have some ideas about how to proceed next? The Obama Team who run America’s daily operations must now dump this guy from the Democrat ticket like a hot potato. They have fooled millions of people for so long, but now the game seems to be up. If they do not fix things soon, the situation will only worsen.

At least have the decency to think of the state of the American nation and its people, as well as the safety of the United States. Anything other than a full dump of this poor, sad and deluded individual is cowardice and a betrayal of the role of the US presidency.