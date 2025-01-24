17.7 C
Entertainment

Prepare For Almighty Woke Backlash to Trump Resumption of Sanity

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The Trumpification of America is inevitably creating a huge woke backlash and histrionics.

By Ray Zenz
DEI HIRES
The resumption of employment through qualifications, merit and ability is causing a woke backlash for Trump.

Anyone who has a modicum of sanity is going to have to prepare themselves for the woke backlash that will ensue after Donald Trump just tried to turn the woke tap off. Looking in from the outside and analysing the situation, much of America’s current system has been wokified for a number of years, and there are seriously delusional individuals who actually believe in the shit they have been indoctrinated with. Turning off the tap of wokism suddenly exposes these individuals to their own insanity and delusion, and this can cause some tears and an inevitable woke backlash.

Free ride’s over

Some woke institutions are now even changing the names of their DEI programs to Office of Collaboration to circumnavigate any Trump ruling. It may work, who knows? Is anyone monitoring this stuff?

Imagine being indoctrinated to think there are 2,459 genders when Trump comes along and says there are only two. How about the DEI officers tasked with creating intricate and inherently useless diversity and inclusion schemes costing millions of dollars, when they are told all funding just disappeared and they lost their made-up jobs? There goes your US taxpayer funded salary of $450,000 per year and your health benefits along with that huge pension they said they would pony up.

laid off deiThe schools in ‘sanctuary cities’ where some teachers are defying ICE when they come knocking to take away the illegal aliens, or the state workers defying orders to let go of the millions of illegal aliens within their cities, are all in serious trouble. It’s all going to play on the media networks as they’re all bawling their eyes out on camera trying to make Trump look like a monster.

Anyway, just prepare for the histrionics and virtue signal blubbing, with triggered woke people collectively crying into their phones and posting the shameful shit on social media on a constant basis.

Meanwhile, others will just look on in mild amusement at the entire sorry spectacle. Here’s to Merit, Qualifications and Ability. Let the fun continue with the utmost haste.

