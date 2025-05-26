17.7 C
London
Monday, May 26, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldComrades, You Are Paying £1.92 Billion per Week in Gov. Debt Payments
World

Comrades, You Are Paying £1.92 Billion per Week in Gov. Debt Payments

RUNCORN - England - The UK taxpayer services £1.92 billion/week, £274 million/day in gov. debt payments.

Daily Squib
By Commissar Khuntte
ai
BIG STATE fix big state

Comrades, because of the wonderful policies of your beloved Labour Big State government, the UK taxpayer is paying £1.92 Billion per week or £274 Million per day or £100 billion per year debt interest to service our lovely, ever-growing £2.7 trillion debt, which is over 97 per cent of GDP. Thanks to Labour, and our wonderful Chancellor of the Soviet Exchequer Commissar Rachel Reeves, you, your children, your children’s children, and their children will be lumped with these debt payments and as a consequence increased taxation to service this debt created by the Big State for generations, and generations to come.

Don’t forget because of the amazing deal by Comrade Starmer, the UK taxpayer will also be paying Mauritius £100 million per year for the next 99 years.

Thanks to our Labour policies, the target to add £6.43 Trillion debt by 2029 onto our existing debt of £9 trillion is well on course.

This is why the esteemed Comrade Starmer has just announced a further £7 billion pay increase for Big State public sector workers once again, on top of the previous £10 billion pay rise we gave ourselves just after we took power over the vile capitalist scum. We are also planning a further increase in pay and pensions for train drivers, Marxist union thugs, and fat cat council bosses, some earning in excess of £1.8 million per year for a three-day week working from home.

You have everything to look forward to under Labour as we redistribute all your savings and property to our Big State salaries and gold-plated pensions. Our beautiful bloated Big State needs your money, and we thank you as we grab every fucking penny that you own and meanwhile destroy the private sector, farming and fishing industries.

Thank you for being a pliant fucking cash cow. Now pay your taxes like the good gimp that you are, you putrid peasant pleb scum. Oh, did we forget? You’re the beloved “working people” we constantly reiterate, repeating ad infinitum on those useless pussified news interviews where we tell the interviewers what questions to ask.

Is there a word for being beyond bankruptcy?

 

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Trump Says that Apparently “Putin is killing a lot of people!”
Next article
Communist Gary Lineker to Go and Live in North Korea
Daily Squib
Commissar Khunttehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.