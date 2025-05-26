Comrades, You Are Paying £1.92 Billion per Week in Gov. Debt Payments

Comrades, because of the wonderful policies of your beloved Labour Big State government, the UK taxpayer is paying £1.92 Billion per week or £274 Million per day or £100 billion per year debt interest to service our lovely, ever-growing £2.7 trillion debt, which is over 97 per cent of GDP. Thanks to Labour, and our wonderful Chancellor of the Soviet Exchequer Commissar Rachel Reeves, you, your children, your children’s children, and their children will be lumped with these debt payments and as a consequence increased taxation to service this debt created by the Big State for generations, and generations to come.

Don’t forget because of the amazing deal by Comrade Starmer, the UK taxpayer will also be paying Mauritius £100 million per year for the next 99 years.

Thanks to our Labour policies, the target to add £6.43 Trillion debt by 2029 onto our existing debt of £9 trillion is well on course.

This is why the esteemed Comrade Starmer has just announced a further £7 billion pay increase for Big State public sector workers once again, on top of the previous £10 billion pay rise we gave ourselves just after we took power over the vile capitalist scum. We are also planning a further increase in pay and pensions for train drivers, Marxist union thugs, and fat cat council bosses, some earning in excess of £1.8 million per year for a three-day week working from home.

You have everything to look forward to under Labour as we redistribute all your savings and property to our Big State salaries and gold-plated pensions. Our beautiful bloated Big State needs your money, and we thank you as we grab every fucking penny that you own and meanwhile destroy the private sector, farming and fishing industries.

Thank you for being a pliant fucking cash cow. Now pay your taxes like the good gimp that you are, you putrid peasant pleb scum. Oh, did we forget? You’re the beloved “working people” we constantly reiterate, repeating ad infinitum on those useless pussified news interviews where we tell the interviewers what questions to ask.

Is there a word for being beyond bankruptcy?